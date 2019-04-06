Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Mary Queen of Peace
4005 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY
Louisville - 92 of Louisville, passed away April 4, 2019. Jim was a Navy Veteran of both WWII and the Korean Conflict, where he witnessed the Atom Bomb Tests. Formerly Bottling Superintendent, he retired after serving 36 years with Schenley Distillers, INC., (now Diageo, North America). Jim was preceded in death in August, 2007 by Mary Ann Carl, his dear spouse of 58 years; his parents, John and Ester; brothers, William, Tony, and Dale; and sisters, Laverne, and Agnes Juanita.

He is survived by his daughter, Mary Jo Francis (Mike); sons, Pat Burke (Shannon), Tim Burke (Mary Sue); grandchildren, Kelley Kiesler (Jeff), Kara (Pat), Aaron (Aubrey), Elizabeth Verburg (John), Daniel (Stephanie Dent), Megan Via (Alex), and Conner; great grandchildren, Cole, Piper, Ashlynn, Liam, Maddie, and Georgia; brothers, Tom, Al, and Jerry Burke; sisters, Sr. Elaine, OSU, and Juanita Ann Burke.

A funeral mass will be held 10:00 am, Monday, April 8, 2019 at Mary Queen of Peace, 4005 Dixie Highway, Louisville, Ky 40216. Visitation will be 2:00 -7:00 pm, Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville, Ky 40205. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, he would love for you to donate to his cherished community, The Franciscan Kitchen/Shelter House, 748 S. Preston, Louisville, Ky 40203.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
