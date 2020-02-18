|
James E. Callahan II passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020 in Louisville, KY, surrounded by the love of his family and friends.
On February 1, 2020 James' life was celebrated in the Mass of Christian burial at St. John Catholic Church in Lima, Ohio. James was born on May 31, 1948 in Lester, WV to James Sr. and Annie Lee (Corpening) Callahan.
His father preceded him in death and his mother passed away recently.
After graduating from high school, James married the love of his life, Carolyn and they both attended Ohio Northern University. James joined the Ford Motor Co. in engineering and retired after 35 years of dedicated service. In retirement, among his many community activities (including Leadership Louisville), he served as a mentor to many young adults interested in business or engineering.
Devoted to his wife and their three children, James steadfastly supported their educational aspirations to graduate from their respective universities and medical school; including standing by Carolyn as she completed her doctorate degree.
James is survived by his immediate family; wife, Dr. Carolyn M. Callahan, and children; Dr. Tamara Callahan, James E. III (Dr. Etoi Garrison) Callahan, and Tonya L. Callahan.
The Callahan Family wishes to thank their many Louisville and PHD Project friends, University of Louisville Hospital and College of Business members for their kindness as well as their contributions to the in James honor. The family also appreciates the excellent support services provided by Baptist East Hospital, A D Porter & Sons Funeral Home, BeeHive Homes of Lyndon in Louisville; Hanneman Family Funeral Homes, Woodlawn Cemetery and St. John Catholic Church in Lima.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020