James E. Isaacs
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James E. Isaacs

Louisville - Jim Isaacs ("Beater"/"Old Dog"), age 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 28th, 2020.

He was a retired paint chemist and was very active in the industry community that he loved so much.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Isaacs; his daughter, Teri Roberts; and his son, Tom Isaacs.

He donated his remains to his alma mater, the University of Louisville, for medical research and instruction.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Altenheim Senior Health Care Community.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved