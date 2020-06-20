James E. Isaacs



Louisville - Jim Isaacs ("Beater"/"Old Dog"), age 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 28th, 2020.



He was a retired paint chemist and was very active in the industry community that he loved so much.



He is survived by his wife, Joyce Isaacs; his daughter, Teri Roberts; and his son, Tom Isaacs.



He donated his remains to his alma mater, the University of Louisville, for medical research and instruction.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Altenheim Senior Health Care Community.









