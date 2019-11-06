|
James E. Knisely
Simpsonville - James E. Knisely, 79, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
He was born to the late Burnell and Eula (Reed) Knisely in Columbus, OH on September 13, 1940.
Jim was a member of Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church. He taught himself COBOL programming language in the mid-60s and went on to have a very successful career as a computer systems analyst. Even after his retirement in the 90's, he continued his thirst for knowledge and improvement, acquiring two separate Master degrees.
Left to cherish the memory of Jim are his children, Brian Knisely and Jan Ledbetter (Larry); grandchildren, Katie Knisely, Caleb Knisely, Jake Fox and Kelly Fox; brother, John Morris Knisely (Miriam); extended family and friends.
A Celebration of Life for Jim will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home at 3pm with visitation from Noon until the start of the service. A private burial will take place at Chapel Heights Memory Garden in Marion, OH.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019