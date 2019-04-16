Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Westport Road Baptist Church
9705 Westport Road
Louisville, KY
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Westport Road Baptist Church
Burial
Following Services
Louisville Memorial Gardens East
James E. Markham Sr.

James E. Markham Sr. Obituary
James E. Markham, Sr.

LaGrange, KY - passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019.

James was a member of Westport Road Baptist Church. James started his career in banking then followed the Lord's calling and was involved in various ministries in Michigan and Kentucky. He and his wife started The Plantings Christian Retreat Center, now known as Agape Wilderness Retreat Center.

He was born on August 5, 1934 in Russellville, Kentucky to the late Jesse Markham and Johanna Cates Markham.

James is survived by his loving wife, Jo Ann Markham; children, Jim Markham (Cheryl), Jr., Mike Markham (Connie), Debbie Crask (Paul) and Kevin Markham (Lee Ann); six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 3 pm to 7 pm on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Westport Road Baptist Church, (9705 Westport Road, Louisville, KY, 40241), a funeral service to honor the life of James will be at 11 am on Friday at Westport Road Baptist Church with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens East.

The family requests that contributions in James's memory be made to Westport Road Baptist Church or Agape Wilderness Retreat Center (831 Barebone Road, Bedford, KY 40006).

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 16, 2019
