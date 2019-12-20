|
|
James E. Mueller
LOUISVILLE - 88, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019.
Jim was born in Louisville and graduated from St. Xavier High School and the University of Louisville. He served in the Navy during the Korean Conflict. He served as CFO and subsequently CEO of Dairymen Inc. He sat on various committees and boards throughout the community. Jim was a long-time active member of St. Raphael Catholic Church. He was a founding member of its Sarafun organization. He was a loving father and grandfather who enjoyed spending many weekends at his Barren River Lake house with family and friends. He loved to play cards, practical jokes and knew how to have a good time. His priorities in life were his faith, family and having fun. He never lost his sense of humor with his long struggle with Parkinson's Disease.
Jim was preceded in death by his son, Mike; brothers, Bill, Elmer, Leonard and Robert and sister, Mary Mueller O. S. U.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Ruth Dooley; daughters, Susan Campbell (Steve), Sharon Heverin (David), and Terri Wells (Frank); sons, Tim (Julie), and Mark (Margaret); 12 grandchildren, Drew and Daniel Heverin, Adam and Zach Campbell, Jennifer and Laura Wells, Eric, Chad, Katie, Jason, Ally and Taylor Mueller; 6 great-grandchildren and sister, Doris Pierce
His funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at St. Raphael Catholic Church at the corner of Lancashire Ave. and Bardstown Rd. with burial at Calvary Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. Sunday at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. X High School or Pitt Academy.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019