James E. "Beau" Robinson
Louisville - 71, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Faye Robinson and brother, Kenny Robinson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Melody; sons, Robbie and Scottie Dilley; grandchildren, Branden, Bryson and Avery and McKenzie and brothers, Denny, Jerry and Jeffrey.
A private Celebration of Life will be held Monday, April 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road with burial in St. Andrew Cemetery. A private visitation will be from 11:00 until time of service due to Covid-19.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020