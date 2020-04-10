Services
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
Resources
More Obituaries for James Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. "Beau" Robinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James E. "Beau" Robinson Obituary
James E. "Beau" Robinson

Louisville - 71, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Faye Robinson and brother, Kenny Robinson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Melody; sons, Robbie and Scottie Dilley; grandchildren, Branden, Bryson and Avery and McKenzie and brothers, Denny, Jerry and Jeffrey.

A private Celebration of Life will be held Monday, April 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road with burial in St. Andrew Cemetery. A private visitation will be from 11:00 until time of service due to Covid-19.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -