James E. (Jim) Robinson
James (Jim) E. Robinson

Elizabeth - James (Jim) E. Robinson, 61, Elizabeth IN, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday in Pioche, NV. He was born in New Albany, IN to James W. Robinson (deceased) and Patricia Busby. He graduated from Floyd Central HS in 1977 and went on to graduate from Purdue University in 1981 with a BA in Aeronautical Engineering. He was an entrepreneur in Aviation and a Visionary Man and a World Traveler. Along with operating several companies as Owner, President and Chief Pilot, he also had several ongoing cutting edge projects. One thing he frequently quoted was, "You can be a pioneer or a settler and I choose to be a pioneer" and he certainly was.

Survivors; his sons Joe Robinson and Sean Robinson, daughter Jenny Laios (Chris) along with 6 grandchildren; Owen, Kelliann, Wyatt, Maggie, Daxon and Shelby.

Also survived by his mother Patricia Busby (Arthur) and Step mother Phyllis Robinson, 4 sisters and 5 brothers, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Monday August 10th, 2020 from 10am-8pm at the Market Street Chapel of Naville and Seabrook Funeral Homes at 1119 East Market St, New Albany IN.

Funeral will be Tuesday August 11th, 2020 at 11:30 am with visitation prior to service. Service to be held at Grace Lutheran Church in New Albany, IN with burial to follow at Kraft-Graceland in New Albany, IN.

Expressions of sympathy in honor of Jim to Challenge Air at challengeair.org. With over 17000 hours of flight time in the air he never lost his passion to pass on his love of aviation to the next generation.




Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - Market Street Chapel
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 944-6455
