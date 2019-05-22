|
James E. Rogers
Milwaukee - Originally from Louisville, Kentucky, died on Saturday, May 18th at his home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at the age of 72. Jim, Jimmy to his loved ones, died peacefully surrounded by his family after a long illness. Jim is preceded in death by his mother, Velna (Clyde) Altman, and father Elmore C Rogers. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Tracy Rogers (nee Barnes), son Rob (Therese) Rogers, daughters Callie Jo Rogers and Hannah Marie Rogers, brother Larry (Sherra) Rogers, sister Barbara (Ronnie) Taylor, sister-in-law Kay (Bob) Eubank and grandchildren Nate and Ellie.
Jim spent his life devoted to healthcare. He was a graduate of Louisville's Male High School, the University of Kentucky and Xavier University, and a Vietnam veteran having served in the United State Air Force. He spent his career in hospital administration, and he took enormous pride in the opening of numerous new hospitals and rescuing failing facilities as CEO first in Harrodsburg, Ky., then Paris, Ky, Crestview, Fl, West Palm Beach, Fl, New Orleans, La, Louisville, Kentucky, back to New Orleans, Salt Lake City, Ut and San Luis Obispo, Ca. He was an ardent fan of the University of Kentucky, and if you asked him, he would tell you he was an amazing athlete (those that knew him best can judge). He was a terrible singer, though we loved to hear him try, and his fake accents were cringe-worthy at best, though again, we knew we were in for some laughs and good times when he brought them out. All in all, he was just a terrific husband, father, brother and friend and will be missed terribly.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 23rd at 1 o'clock at The Ascension Heritage Center, across from Columbia St Mary's Hospital, in the Chapel, 2320 North Lake Drive in Milwaukee. If desired, and in lieu of flowers, donations are welcome in Jim's name to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 22, 2019