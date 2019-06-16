|
James E. "Jim" Stodghill
Louisville - James E. "Jim" Stodghill, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. He was born in Louisville, KY. to the late Elmer and Ruby Stodghill. Jim was a graduate of Southern High School and a local musician in the Louisville area for more than 60 years.
Jim is dearly loved by his wife of 54 years, Judy Brawand; daughter, Carolyn Stodghill Scott (John); brothers, Paul (Anna) and Gary (Joyce); cousin, Nancy Robbins (Billy); numerous nieces and nephews and all those who have enjoyed his music over the years.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 pm on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Chapel in the Woods 1407 Moser Road Louisville KY 40299, with a celebration of Jim's life at 5 pm.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the . To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 16, 2019