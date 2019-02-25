Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
(502) 368-5811
James Strong
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
View Map
James E. "Bud" Strong, Sr., 91, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019.

James was a retired machine operator for Tube Turns, a member of the former PRP United Methodist Church and a member of the Sun Valley Men's Club. He was an avid bowler, golfer, and an Army veteran.

He is survived by his wife of 71years, Evelyn Lane Strong; a son, Leon Strong (Cheryl); daughter, Toni Melcher (Del); siblings Frank Strong, Pat Ireland, and Judy Macawley; 8 grandsons, and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, James "Buddy" Strong, Jr.

His funeral service will be held at 12:00 Wednesday, February 27th at Arch L Heady & Sons Funeral Home, 3601 Taylor Blvd, followed by burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be from 2-8 pm Tuesday, February 26th.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 25, 2019
