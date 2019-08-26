Services
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 981-2410
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Kraft Charlestown Road Chapel
Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Valley Cemetery
Taylorsville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. "Skinner" Thomas


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James E. "Skinner" Thomas Obituary
James E. "Skinner" Thomas

New Albany - James E. "Skinner" Thomas, 56 years of age, joined our Heavenly Father on August 24, 2019. James was born August 21, 1963 in Louisville, Kentucky and was preceded in death by his wife Debbie Thomas, mother Mary Jo (Litsey) Thomas and sister Kathy Stump. James was currently the Director of Asset Management Operations for the Volunteers of America and was recently commissioned as a Minister with Volunteers of America. James (Skinner) will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by his family, co-workers, and many friends. The family wants to give a special thank you to Volunteers of America for their love and support.

Survivors include: Three Sons; Terry Lee Patterson, Brian Matthew Thomas (Nicole), and Landen Emanuel Thomas. Four grandchildren; Tayton, Trinity, June, and Eden. Four Sisters; Patty Browning (Gary), Angie Brown, Judy Sapp (Doug), and Mary Nolan (Chris). Also several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 12:00 noon until 8:00 pm Tuesday August 27th, and after 9:00 am Wednesday August 28th, at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, IN. His Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 noon Wednesday in the Kraft Charlestown Road Chapel. Burial will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday August 28th, at Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville, Kentucky. The family requests expressions of Sympathy to: WHAS Crusade for Children in Memory of his nephew Spencer Avery Sapp.

Online condolences may be made to www.kraftfs.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now