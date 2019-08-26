|
James E. "Skinner" Thomas
New Albany - James E. "Skinner" Thomas, 56 years of age, joined our Heavenly Father on August 24, 2019. James was born August 21, 1963 in Louisville, Kentucky and was preceded in death by his wife Debbie Thomas, mother Mary Jo (Litsey) Thomas and sister Kathy Stump. James was currently the Director of Asset Management Operations for the Volunteers of America and was recently commissioned as a Minister with Volunteers of America. James (Skinner) will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by his family, co-workers, and many friends. The family wants to give a special thank you to Volunteers of America for their love and support.
Survivors include: Three Sons; Terry Lee Patterson, Brian Matthew Thomas (Nicole), and Landen Emanuel Thomas. Four grandchildren; Tayton, Trinity, June, and Eden. Four Sisters; Patty Browning (Gary), Angie Brown, Judy Sapp (Doug), and Mary Nolan (Chris). Also several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 12:00 noon until 8:00 pm Tuesday August 27th, and after 9:00 am Wednesday August 28th, at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, IN. His Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 noon Wednesday in the Kraft Charlestown Road Chapel. Burial will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday August 28th, at Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville, Kentucky. The family requests expressions of Sympathy to: WHAS Crusade for Children in Memory of his nephew Spencer Avery Sapp.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 26, 2019