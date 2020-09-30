1/1
James E. White
James E. White

Louisville - 87, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020.

He was a member of Canaan Christian Church and retired from the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his wife, Annie White; children, Sylvia Johnson Bibbs, Tracey, Alice, Jerome White (Donna); siblings, Jimmy Heard (Carolyn), Sam Heard (Fran), Donald Heard (Patricia), Linnell Hill, Mae Kemp, Corrine McClure, Gloria Tribble; 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild.

Visitation: 10am-12pm Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Canaan Christian Church, 2840 Hikes Ln., with the funeral service to follow at 12 noon. Burial: 2 pm Friday, October 9, 2020 at KY Veterans Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to A.D. Porter & Sons Southeast.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
4501 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-7884
