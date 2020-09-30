James E. White
Louisville - 87, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020.
He was a member of Canaan Christian Church and retired from the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his wife, Annie White; children, Sylvia Johnson Bibbs, Tracey, Alice, Jerome White (Donna); siblings, Jimmy Heard (Carolyn), Sam Heard (Fran), Donald Heard (Patricia), Linnell Hill, Mae Kemp, Corrine McClure, Gloria Tribble; 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild.
Visitation: 10am-12pm Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Canaan Christian Church, 2840 Hikes Ln., with the funeral service to follow at 12 noon. Burial: 2 pm Friday, October 9, 2020 at KY Veterans Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to A.D. Porter & Sons Southeast.