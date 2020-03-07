|
|
Reverend James E. Wuerth, MSF
Louisville - Reverend James E. Wuerth, MSF priest ordained to the title of service to the Church died at Nazareth Home and entered into Eternal Life Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Father Jim was born in Louisville to the late Eddie Paul and Mary Ruth Wuerth. He attended Holy Family Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri and graduated with his Master of Divinity and was later ordained at Most Blessed Sacrament June 13, 1971. He would serve many assignments through his long, distinguished, and loving vocation as a priest. His parish involvements included those in Corpus Christi and Brownsville, Texas, along with service to the Louisville, San Antonio, St. Louis and Los Angeles Archdioceses.
Left to cherish his memory are his siblings, Ruth Ann Wuerth, Lucille Wuerth Tangel, Mary Frances Wuerth Wright (Jerry), Bob Wuerth (Nancy), Joe Paul Wuerth (Maria), and Bill Wuerth; and 54 nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
The family would like to offer a special thanks for the care and devotion afforded to him by the nurses, staff, and administration of Nazareth Home at 2000 Newburg Road. Please know how much he cherished every moment spent serving others alongside their wonderful staff.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Monday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 4309 Taylor Boulevard - Louisville, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Missionaries of the Holy Family, 3014 Oregon Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63118 or online at www.MSF-America.org. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020