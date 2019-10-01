Resources
James "Cody" Eddington

Louisville - Mr. James "Cody" Eddington, age 24, of Louisville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Mr. Eddington was born in Louisville, Kentucky on April 13, 1995. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, James Hatfield. He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Sherry Hatfield; father and step-mother, Jamie and Shannon Eddington; fiance, Anastasia Arnett; step-daughters, Astara and Adelyne; siblings, Courtney Vaught, Jessica Carter, Seth Jesse, and Brendin Eddington; nephews, Jalen and Jaden Vaught; grandmothers, Debbie Looney and Eva Hatfield; great grandmother, Virginia Eddington; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Friends may pay their respects on Thursday from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm, on Friday from 11:00 am until 8:00 pm and on Saturday from 9:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home.

Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
