|
|
James Edgar Geary, Sr.
Louisville - James Edgar Geary, Sr., 80, passed away Tuesday November 5, 2019. He was born on March 3, 1939 in Central City, KY to the late Edgar and Ella Geary. Mr. Geary was retired from the Norfolk Southern Railway, a member Cloverleaf Baptist Church, Lewis Masonic Lodge #191, where he was past master, Kosair Shrine, Scottish Rite, and an Army Veteran. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 50 years, Mary Agnes (Ragland) Geary; daughters, Pam Booher (Jim), and Lynn Fisher (Gary); a son, James E. Geary, Jr., (Debbie); sister, Faye Davis; brothers, Marvin E. and Carl Wayne Geary; 10-grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Funeral Services for Mr. Geary will be held at 10 am Saturday in the Southern Chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. Interment with military honors will follow in Martinsburg Cemetery in Martinsburg, IN. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday from 2-8 pm. Online condolences may be shared with the family at, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019