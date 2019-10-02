|
James Edward "DaDa" Allen, Jr.
Louisville - 30, was born September 14, 1989 and departed this life September 26, 2019. He is survived by his mother Linda Malone; two daughters Journee and Jaliyah Allen; siblings: Leticia Malone (Tremont), Shalinda Malone (Anthony), Yuko Love, Kendren Smith (Lisa), Lamont Edwards, and Earl Carthen (Kendra), and host of other family and friends. Visitation 10-12 PM Saturday, October 5, 2019 with services to follow at 1PM at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 3315 Dixie Highway. Burial in Louisville Cemetery. G.C. Williams in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019