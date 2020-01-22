|
James Edward Cox, Jr. "Butch"
77, passed away on January 20, 2020. He was a member of West Chestnut Street Baptist Church and retired truck driver for Matlack, Inc. He is survived by the love of his life and caregiver, Carolyn Cox; children, Yvette Jamison (Robert and her mom Yvonne Clements), Terry H. Cox, Shannon Cox, Timothy Cox and James E. Cox III; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandsons. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at his church, 1725 W. Chestnut Street with interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday also at the church. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, www.ralfunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020