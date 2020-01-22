Services
Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
951 S. Preston Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 584-3945
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
West Chestnut Street Baptist Church
1725 W. Chestnut Street
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
West Chestnut Street Baptist Church
1725 W. Chestnut Street
View Map
James Edward "Butch" Cox Jr. Obituary
James Edward Cox, Jr. "Butch"

77, passed away on January 20, 2020. He was a member of West Chestnut Street Baptist Church and retired truck driver for Matlack, Inc. He is survived by the love of his life and caregiver, Carolyn Cox; children, Yvette Jamison (Robert and her mom Yvonne Clements), Terry H. Cox, Shannon Cox, Timothy Cox and James E. Cox III; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandsons. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at his church, 1725 W. Chestnut Street with interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday also at the church. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, www.ralfunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
