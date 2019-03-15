|
|
James Edward Dickson
Louisville - 70, long time resident of Harlem, NY and 40+ year member of the Actors Guild SAG/AFTRA, died unexpectedly on Saturday, March 9. He had just recently returned to his native "home" of Louisville, KY.
He was preceded in death by his parents George & Katherine and his older brother, George Jr.
He is survived by his siblings Katherine Williams, Janice Downs (Steve), Lynda and Stanley Dickson; 8 nephews and one niece.
Visitation 3-5 Saturday March 16 at W.T. Shumake & Daughters Funeral Home 3815 Newburg Road. Funeral to follow at 5.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 15, 2019