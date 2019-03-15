Services
W T Shumake & Daughters Funeral Home
3815 Newburg Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 458-6214
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
W T Shumake & Daughters Funeral Home
3815 Newburg Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
5:00 PM
W T Shumake & Daughters Funeral Home
3815 Newburg Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Dickson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Edward Dickson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Edward Dickson Obituary
James Edward Dickson

Louisville - 70, long time resident of Harlem, NY and 40+ year member of the Actors Guild SAG/AFTRA, died unexpectedly on Saturday, March 9. He had just recently returned to his native "home" of Louisville, KY.

He was preceded in death by his parents George & Katherine and his older brother, George Jr.

He is survived by his siblings Katherine Williams, Janice Downs (Steve), Lynda and Stanley Dickson; 8 nephews and one niece.

Visitation 3-5 Saturday March 16 at W.T. Shumake & Daughters Funeral Home 3815 Newburg Road. Funeral to follow at 5.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now