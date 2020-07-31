1/1
James Edward Dye Sr.
James Edward Dye, Sr.

Floyds Knobs - 83, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020. He was a 1955 graduate of Valley High School and a veteran of the United States Navy. James retired from BF Goodrich Corporation in Louisville. He was a proud Kentucky Colonel and avid UK fan. James loved his family and was fond of his rescue dog, Bon Bon. He was known for his home grown tomatoes and meticulous lawn.

He was born on November 1, 1936 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Robert and Bessie (Baker) Dye. James was also preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Mildred (Spears) Dye; son, Timothy Dye; and brothers, Charles and Billy Dye.

James is survived by his children, Julie Dye, James Dye, Jr. (Tricia); grandchildren, Adam Dye (Tara), Alex Dye (Keziah), Dylan Sapp (Chelsea), Taylor Sapp (JoAnna), Bailey Creighton; step-grandchildren, Jacob, Braden, Meredith Drake; sister, Peggy Thomas; sister-in-law, Anna Catherine Dye; and great-grandchildren, Avery, Triston, Raegan and Barrett.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany) with his funeral service and military honors taking place at 3:00 p.m. Cremation will follow according to James' wishes.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.








Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
11:00 - 03:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
AUG
2
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 949-9900
