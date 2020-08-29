James Edward "Howard" Hill
Louisville. - 84, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
He was a member of Bates Memorial Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife Annette Hill; his daughter Wanda White (Larry); his sons Noble Hill, Harold Hill (Debbie), Gregory Hill, and Roy Hill; 17 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.
Visitation: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at A.D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St. A private funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020