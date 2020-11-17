James Edward KozoraLouisville - James Edward Kozora, 84, of Louisville died November 16, 2020 after a courageous 5 year battle. He was born January 14, 1936 in Johnstown, PA to the late John and Mary (Petz) Kozora.James was a graduate of Johnstown Catholic School in 1954 where he was a star guard on the basketball team. As a youth, he played baseball against future hall-of-famers in Johnstown's AAABA summer tournament. He has been a resident of Louisville since 1962 and retired from La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries.His passion was instructing baseball. He loved being a part of the Trinity High School and Sun Devils little league baseball family where he was affectionately known as "Coach K." James was an honorary Trinity High School alumnus. His hobby was watching all the major sporting events. He was a lifelong Notre Dame, UofL, and UK fan.James was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Mary Ruth; and brothers, John and Raymond.He is survived by his sisters, Catherine Shultz and Roseline Bradley; four children, James, Deborah, Stephen, and David; Granddaughters, Nikki Daberko (Nick); Stefanie Fischer; and Jennifer; Great-Grandchildren, Hailey; Gavin; Jacob; and Dylan; nieces and nephews, John; Mary Ann; Kathy; Barbara; and many more. He is also survived by his long-time school friends, Paul, George, and Carl.Funeral Services for James will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 20, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Rd., East Louisville with burial to follow at Floydsburg Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m., Thursday, November 19th at the funeral home.