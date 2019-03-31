|
|
James Edward "Bud" Martain
Louisville - James Edward "Bud" Martain passed away Tuesday March 26, 2019 at the distinguished age of 88.
He was a graduate of the University of Louisville School of Law and worked as an attorney for Travelers Insurance.
After retirement, he worked as a consultant with law firms in the Louisville area.
He is predeceased by his beloved wife Pansy, sister Billie, son Jeffry and daughter Joan.
He is survived by his children, Victoria (Matt), Angela, Jaime (Shirley), Jason (Tonya), Joey (Cheryl) and Jerry, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, a nephew and caregivers NeNe and Michelle, who quickly became family.
Visitation will be Monday April 1, 2019 at Bosse Funeral Home located at 1355 Ellison Ave from 5-8 p.m.
A Special thank you to Hosparus for the support and care they provided to him and to his family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 31, 2019