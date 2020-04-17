|
Dr. James Edward Meffert, Sr.
Louisville - Dr. James Edward Meffert, Sr., 77, passed away on Saturday, 11th of April. Jim was a dentist and served his country in the Navy and Vietnam with the U.S. Marines Corp. He enjoyed cars (old and new) and loved UofL sports. He leaves a legacy: one of a kind, unconditional love, laughter and hard work ethic. He was born October 23, 1942 in Louisville, Ky - to late Carl Wm. & Evelyn Meffert. Jim is survived by his wife of 58 years, Bobbie Frankum Meffert; son, James E Meffert Jr.; daughter, Jill Meffert; brother, Wm Meffert, Jr and wife, Carol Meffert; sister, Linda Meffert Dean and four loving grandchildren - Jett, Tally, Lexi and Zed. He was passionate about the Louisville Public Library, U.S. National Parks and the . Celebration of Life TBD.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020