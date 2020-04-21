|
James Edward "Jim" Ogburn
Louisville - James ("Jim") Edward Ogburn, Sr., 82 of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Baptist Health Louisville.
He was born September 13th, 1937 in Louisville to Hugh H. And Lucille Dennis Ogburn.
Jim was a 1955 graduate of St. Xavier High School, where he was Valedictorian. After graduation he attended the University of Norte Dame and then obtained a Masters degree later from the University of Louisville. He was a Navy Veteran and was on a destroyer in Okinawa Japan for two years.
Jim had a successful career in the material handling industry. He worked for various companies including Logan Co. in Louisville, Jervis B. Webb corporation near Boston, MA and Loadbank in Hebron, KY. In retirement he spent time consulting and volunteering.
He was a former board member at Boys and Girls Haven, current board member at the Louisville Deaf Oral School, and a member of the Kiwanis Club and Audubon Country Club - where he enjoyed golfing and solving the world's problems over lunch with his friends.
Jim is preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Mary Gail Simms Ogburn. Engaged after only six weeks of courtship - their bond is eternal. Jim missed his Mary Gail very much. Jim is also preceded in death by his two brothers, Robert D. And William H. Ogburn.
He is survived by a son, James E. Ogburn, Jr. and his wife, Jenelle; daughter Lucy O. Weaver and her husband, Chad; three grandchildren, Angus and Audrey Ogburn and Grayson Weaver; two sisters-in-law, Huberta "Birdie" Ogburn and Beverly Ogburn, and numerous treasured nieces and nephews.
Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, all services will be private. Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road was entrusted with arrangements. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later time so that we may get together and share our memories of this great man.
Memorial gifts in the form of contributions may be made to St. Xavier High School or Boys and Girls Haven.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020