James "Jim" Edward Ruckriegel Sr.
Louisville - James "Jim" Edward Ruckriegel, Sr., 77, entered Eternal Life Monday, June 8, 2020.
Jim was born in Jeffersontown, Kentucky to the late Henry Albert and Adeline Josephine Ruckriegel. He was an avid University of Kentucky Wildcats fan, loyally devoted to his four-legged companions and was a United States Air Force Veteran. He was a former firefighter for the Louisville Fire and Jeffersontown Fire Departments. He leaves a legacy of love and devotion to his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bobby Joe, Daniel, and Mike Ruckriegel.
Survivors include his wife, Karen Booth Ruckriegel; sons, James "Jimmy" E. Ruckriegel, Jr. (Mary) and Richard "Rick" William Ruckriegel (Vicki); brothers, Charlie Ruckriegel (Beverly), Tom Ruckriegel (Linda); sisters, Liz Berger, Alice Hortenberry, Millie Boss, Dorothy Walker; grandchildren, James "Bruce" and Hunter Ruckriegel; step-daughter, Kristi Rose; and his close friend and surrogate brother, James "Sonny" Jackson.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday at Ratterman and Sons, 10600 Taylorsville Road - Jeffersontown. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Edward Catholic Church, 9608 Sue Helen Dr. with burial to follow at St. Edward Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.