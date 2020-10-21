James Edward Russell, Sr.



Lexington - James Edward Russell, Sr., of Lexington, Ky., died on October 20, 2020. He was 84.



Born in 1936 in Nitro, WV, Jim's family relocated multiple times across the US according to his father's assignments for the US Army Corps of Engineers.



He graduated from Paducah Tilghman High School, where he played football with distinction. He entered Centre College in 1953 and joined Phi Delta Theta fraternity. At Centre, he met and later married the love of his life, Mary Sue Treadway. He was a loving husband for 60 years.



In 1962, Jim received his medical degree from Vanderbilt University and later served as a Captain and staff physician for the US Air Force. He later settled his family in Lexington and practiced orthopedic medicine for over 30 years.



Jim loved being an orthopedist. His favorite patients were children and he served as Chief Surgeon for the Shriners Hospital in Lexington. He witnessed and admired their tireless and cheerful efforts at recovery.



Jim was a quiet, hard-working father who dearly loved his family. Jim loved learning new things. He studied Civil War history in great detail, enjoyed traveling the world and followed his favorite sports teams on television. He was an engaged and wonderful father, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be greatly missed.



Dr. Russell is survived by wife, Sue, children James, Jr. (Susan), Katherine and David (Amy), as well as grandchildren James, III (Margaret), Matthew, Stephen, Charles and Lucille, great grandchild Naomi James Russell, sister Carolyn Adkins of Richardson, Tx., and brother Thomas Russell, of Alameda, Ca.



He is predeceased by father Delmar Edward Russell, mother Frances Rutherford Russell and brother Donald Russell.



Remembrance can be made to the Treadway-Russell Science Scholarship, Centre College, 600 West Walnut St., Danville, Ky., 40422, or the Lexington Ronald McDonald House, 1300 Sports Center Dr., Lexington, Ky., 40502.



Due to the COVID-19 virus, there will be no visitation. Memorial services are for family members. At a later date, there will be a celebration of his wonderful life.









