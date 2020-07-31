James "Jack" Edward Smith
Louisville - age 91,passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. He was born on January 24, 1929 to his late mother, Johnny Lee Hardison and father, Arthur Smith. Jack retired from the State of Kentucky Highway Department and then volunteered for the American Red Cross for 37 years. He was a former member of Shively Baptist church where he also played on the church Dart Ball Team. He was a current member of Cloverleaf Baptist Church, was a Kentucky Colonel, and Woodman of the World. Jack was full of life and never knew a stranger, his joy and humor spilled over to all those who knew him. He will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lourell Miller Smith and sister, Irene Bates.
Jack is survived by his two sons, Mike Smith (Debbie) and Ken Smith (Kristy); his "lady friend" as he would say, Joyce Lynch; four grandchildren, Amy Arndt (Rick), Nathan Smith, Sarah Johnson (John), and Bruce Durham (Erin); and five great-grandchildren; and many extended family.
Due to current social distancing restrictions Jack's visitation and service will be private. Burial will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
In honor of Jack's volunteer heart, expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Red Cross in his honor (redcross.org/donate
).