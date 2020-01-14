|
|
James "Jim" Ellis
Sellersburg - James "Jim" Ellis, 94, entered eternal life on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Norma Ellis. Surviving are his daughter, Janet (John) Adams of Sellersburg, and two grandchildren, Lindsay (Justin) Biefeld and Ryan Roberts.Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Garr Funeral Home in Sellersburg with burial to follow at Abundant Life Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday from 3:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home and anytime after 9:00 A.M. until the time of service on Friday. Online condolences can be made at www.garrfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020