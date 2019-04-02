James Elroy Bailey



New Albany - James Elroy Bailey, 91, of New Albany, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. He served as a military police officer in Europe during World War II and as an electrician during the Korean War. James felt that he had found his home at the Courier Journal where he worked as a Press Operator and went on to retire after many years of service. He was a member of the American Legion in downtown Louisville and VFW Hobart Beach Post 1693 in New Albany. James enjoyed cutting down trees and was always up for a good conversation.



He was born on October 18, 1927 in Dan, Kentucky to Rev. A.E. and Hazel (Cloud) Bailey. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his Wife, Pamela A. (Tankersley) Bailey; Son, James Anthony Bailey; Sisters, Roberta Hutchens and Rowena Shine; and Brother, Edwin Bailey.



James is survived by his loving Daughter, C. Ann Bailey and her husband, Brian Kirtland.



Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany). His Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Friday, at the funeral home with burial to follow at Mount Tabor Cemetery in New Albany.



In memory of James, memorial contributions may be made to the .



