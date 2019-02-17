|
James Eric Flanigan
Louisville - 48, passed away on February 11, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Carolyn Alexander and Floyd Flanigan, Sr.; and his siblings, Melissa Flanigan and Floyd Flanigan, Jr. Services will be Monday, February 18, 2019 with visitation at 10 a.m. and funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 2973 Wilson Avenue. Interment: Green Meadows Cemetery. Professional services by Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, 951 S. Preston Street.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 17, 2019