Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Brigid Catholic Church
1520 Hepburn Ave.
Louisville, KY
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Brigid Catholic Church
1520 Hepburn Ave.
Louisville, KY
James Eugene (Jim) Grissom


1942 - 2019
James Eugene (Jim) Grissom Obituary
James (Jim) Eugene Grissom

Louisville - 77, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Nazareth Home. Jim was born September 17, 1942. Jim was a wonderful and loving husband to his wife of 46 years, Randi Pfutzenreuter Grissom.

Jim enjoyed a full life with strong family relationships, as well as fun times with his Sigma Nu friends, rarely missing a University of Louisville sporting event, and bringing music to others by singing with the Thoroughbred Chorus.

Jim is survived by his children Ramsey Grissom (Wendi Griley), Jack Meredith (Shelley), Joe Meredith (Nancy), and Meg Meredith (Lex Latkovski). He was preceded in death by his daughter Suzanne Grissom-Cummings (Neil). Jim is also survived by his brother Andy Grissom (Linda) and grandchildren Savannah Cummings, Cody Grissom, Oliver and Madison Meredith, Lauren and Alex Meredith, Cooper and Ellie Leist, and many special nieces and nephews.

The family would like to sincerely thank the Nazareth Home staff and Dr. Cornett for the loving care they provided to Jim.

A celebration of Jim's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Brigid Catholic Church (1520 Hepburn Ave., Louisville, KY 40204). Visitation will be held at the church beginning at 10 a.m. A reception will be held after the services at the Manhattan Project on Frankfort Ave.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in Jim's memory to the St. Vincent de Paul Society/St. Brigid Catholic Church or the Hildegard House (P.O. Box 5613, Louisville, KY 40255).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
