1/
James "John Henry" Evans
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "John Henry" Evans

Louisville - James "John Henry" Evans passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020.

During James's adult life he was a proud Member of the Masonic Organization where he served as President of St John's Day Lodge during their 100th Anniversary. James was a 50 year- plus member of the Suburban Masonic Lodge # 740. He also belonged to the Scottish Rite and the Shiners at the Kosair Temple.

He was a Locomotive Engineer for L & N railroad, where he drove the passenger train "The Humming Bird" Southward to Nashville and Northward to Louisville. He worked for CSX Transportation until he retired.

James is survived by his wife Carole; daughters, Tonya Evans and Lisa Machado; grandchildren, Hayley Evans, Jennifer and James Machado.

A visitation for James will be held at Advantage Funeral Home-Hardy Chapel (10907 Dixie Highway Louisville, KY 40272) on Tuesday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm.

In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to your favorite charities.

The family would also like to thank the Doctors, Nurses, and Staff at Signature North Rehab and the Doctors, Nurses, and staff of Baptist Heath Hospital in Elizabethtown.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved