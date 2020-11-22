James "John Henry" EvansLouisville - James "John Henry" Evans passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020.During James's adult life he was a proud Member of the Masonic Organization where he served as President of St John's Day Lodge during their 100th Anniversary. James was a 50 year- plus member of the Suburban Masonic Lodge # 740. He also belonged to the Scottish Rite and the Shiners at the Kosair Temple.He was a Locomotive Engineer for L & N railroad, where he drove the passenger train "The Humming Bird" Southward to Nashville and Northward to Louisville. He worked for CSX Transportation until he retired.James is survived by his wife Carole; daughters, Tonya Evans and Lisa Machado; grandchildren, Hayley Evans, Jennifer and James Machado.A visitation for James will be held at Advantage Funeral Home-Hardy Chapel (10907 Dixie Highway Louisville, KY 40272) on Tuesday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm.In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to your favorite charities.The family would also like to thank the Doctors, Nurses, and Staff at Signature North Rehab and the Doctors, Nurses, and staff of Baptist Heath Hospital in Elizabethtown.