Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
Louisville - James F. Stebbins, 75, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019.

He was born May 27, 1943 in Louisville, a son to the late George and Wilma Stebbins.

Jim was a former member of the Louisville Home Builders Association, Audubon Country Club and Louisville Polo Club.

In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by two brothers, William H. and G. Michael Stebbins.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Mary Taylor Scott (Matt); brothers, J. Gregory, Frederick J. and Jeffery D. (Tammy) Stebbins and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews", with a Memorial Service being held at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial gifts in the form of contributions may be made to the Catholic Education Foundation, 401 W. Main Street, Suite 806, Louisville, KY 40202.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 19, 2019
