Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
(502) 267-5461
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St Edward C.C.
9608 Sue Helen Dr.
James Frederick Kuebler

James Frederick Kuebler Obituary
James Frederick Kuebler

Louisville - James Frederick Kuebler 83 of Jeffersontown, KY passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in his home with his wife of 59 years, Martha Hawes Kuebler, by his side.

James is preceded in death by his son Kevin.

He is also survived by his sons Mark (Lisa Ross), David (Jennifer Hafendorfer), and Steve (Sonja). His grandchildren Dallas (Mackenzie), Alexandra and Carson; and one great grandchild, Sophia Stine; His brothers Joe (Carol), and George (Karen) of North Carolina.

James known as "Bud", "Jim", "Buddy", or "Pops" to friends and family was a retired electrician with Local 369 of 40 plus years. He was a member of St Edward Catholic Church as well as a Knight Of Columbus.

His Funeral Mass will be 10 am Friday, November 8, 2019 at St Edward C.C. 9608 Sue Helen Dr. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, November 7, from 2-8 pm at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home Jeffersontown 10600 Taylorsville Rd.

In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Vincent De Paul / St. Edward Church.

Online condolences www.Ratterman.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
