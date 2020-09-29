James "Jerry" G. Kruer II
Louisville - 57, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020.
He worked for Bluegrass Pack Express and attended Western HS.
Jerry is survived by his partner of 25 years, Brenda Lindsey; and brothers, Jeffery L. and Jonathan J. Kruer.
His celebration of life service will be held Friday 1 p.m. at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr. Visitation 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. before the service. Burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens-West.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the KY Humane Society.