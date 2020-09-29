1/1
James G. "Jerry" Kruer Ii
James "Jerry" G. Kruer II

Louisville - 57, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020.

He worked for Bluegrass Pack Express and attended Western HS.

Jerry is survived by his partner of 25 years, Brenda Lindsey; and brothers, Jeffery L. and Jonathan J. Kruer.

His celebration of life service will be held Friday 1 p.m. at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr. Visitation 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. before the service. Burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens-West.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the KY Humane Society.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
09:00 - 01:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
OCT
2
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
Funeral services provided by
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
