James Garland Bland, Jr., Esq.Louisville - James "Jim" G. Bland, Jr., at age 55, surrounded by his family and his faithful companion Lily, found his final peace and rest on the morning of July 1, 2020.Jim was a graduate of St. Xavier High School and attained a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Louisville. Jim went back to school in 2007 and completed his education with a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Louisville Louis D. Brandeis School of Law.Jim had a passion for patriotism that followed him throughout his life. His desire to protect and serve propelled him into careers of service for his country and community.Jim entered into the United States Army Reserves in 1989 as a Second Lieutenant. During the span of his military career, he was called into active service on two occasions: for Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom. He retired from the Army in 2007, achieving the rank of Major.While serving in the military, Jim joined the local police department in 1995. Throughout his years of service to Louisville Metro Police Department, he advanced to the rank of Sergeant. He served in several departments, including the Crimes Against Children Unit, with his last appointment serving the LMPD Legal Department. He retired from his career with the Louisville Metro Police Department and moved to Charlotte, NC in 2015.In 2019, Jim retired from his career with the Department of Homeland Security in his role as Assistant Chief Counsel.Jim loved spending time with his family and friends. His ability to make others laugh was infectious. His big voice, personality and laughter could always fill a room and will be missed by all who knew him well.Jim was the happiest to be the father to his three children. He wanted nothing more than to spend his life watching them grow older, to facilitate their well-being and to love them every day.Jim left behind, to cherish his memories: his two daughters, Laura and Emily; his son, James "Jim"; former wife, Leigh; aunt, Viola "Bea"; two sisters, Rebecca "Becky" (Tim Foster) and Annie (David Turner); and his brother, David.A visitation will be held at Highlands Funeral Home, located at 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville 40205, on Wednesday, July 8th between 4:00 PM and 8:00 PM.A procession from Highlands Funeral Home to Cave Hill Cemetery, located at 701 Baxter Ave, Louisville 40204, will begin at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 9th.On behalf of the Bland Family, we would like to wish a special thanks to the Louisville Police Pipes and Drums and the local VFW for their contribution to the service.Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society.