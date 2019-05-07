Services
James Gary Husband Jr.


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Gary Husband Jr. Obituary
James Gary Husband, Jr.

Falls of Rough - James Gary Husband, Jr. age 58 of Falls of Rough, KY died Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was a retired Millwright. Gary is survived by his wife Shannon Husband, daughter Elizabeth Burrell (Quentin) of Hardinsburg, KY, mother Mary Husband of Louisville, KY, brother Stevie Husband of Falls of Rough, KY, sister Jan Mudd (Charlie) of Louisville, KY, 1 niece, 4 nephews and their families. Funeral services will be held at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home 308 South Hardin Street Hardinsburg, KY 40143 on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 1 PM with burial in the McQuady Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, 5-9 PM and Wednesday after 9 AM. All times are eastern.

Expressions of sympathy are suggested to OHRH Foundation for Hospitality Suites. Online guest register www.trentdowell.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 7, 2019
