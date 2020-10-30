1/1
James "Jim" Gatewood
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jim" Gatewood

Louisville - James O. Gatewood, 89, of Louisville, passed away October 30, 2020.

James was born in Paris, TN, June 5, 1931, to John and Ann Gatewood. He was a teacher and Administrator at JCPS and retired from the Jefferson County Board of Education after 31 years. James served as the director of Camp Kavanaugh for ten years. He was a devoted member of Jeffersontown United Methodist Church. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 - 1955. He was a fan of U of L basketball and football, and enjoyed fishing, golf, and spending time with his family and friends.

James was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Joyce Evelyn Gatewood and his parents, John and Ann Gatewood.

He is survived by his loving children, Phil Gatewood (Dottie), and Andrea Heger (Joe); grandchildren, Amanda Gatewood (Bert), Allison Henderson, Andrew Heger, and Benjamin Heger; great granddaughter, Kennedy Henderson; and brother, Tom Gatewood (Barbara); special friend, Sue Spencer.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11:00am at Jeffersontown Cemetery, 3702 Billtown Road.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Jeffersontown United Methodist Church.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Jeffersontown Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
(502) 266-9655
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved