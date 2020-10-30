James "Jim" GatewoodLouisville - James O. Gatewood, 89, of Louisville, passed away October 30, 2020.James was born in Paris, TN, June 5, 1931, to John and Ann Gatewood. He was a teacher and Administrator at JCPS and retired from the Jefferson County Board of Education after 31 years. James served as the director of Camp Kavanaugh for ten years. He was a devoted member of Jeffersontown United Methodist Church. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 - 1955. He was a fan of U of L basketball and football, and enjoyed fishing, golf, and spending time with his family and friends.James was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Joyce Evelyn Gatewood and his parents, John and Ann Gatewood.He is survived by his loving children, Phil Gatewood (Dottie), and Andrea Heger (Joe); grandchildren, Amanda Gatewood (Bert), Allison Henderson, Andrew Heger, and Benjamin Heger; great granddaughter, Kennedy Henderson; and brother, Tom Gatewood (Barbara); special friend, Sue Spencer.A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11:00am at Jeffersontown Cemetery, 3702 Billtown Road.Expressions of sympathy may be made to Jeffersontown United Methodist Church.