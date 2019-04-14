Services
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY

Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY

Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY

Resources
James George Anderson Obituary
James George Anderson

Mt. Washington - James G. Anderson, 84, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019.

He was a retired employee of Johnson Controls.

Jim is survived by his wife, Phyllis Lewis Anderson; two sons, Dr. Jim (Gina) and George (Tammy) Anderson; along with four grandchildren, Adam, Matthew, Conner, and Dillon Anderson.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday. Memorial gifts are suggested to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 14, 2019
