|
|
James George Anderson
Mt. Washington - James G. Anderson, 84, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019.
He was a retired employee of Johnson Controls.
Jim is survived by his wife, Phyllis Lewis Anderson; two sons, Dr. Jim (Gina) and George (Tammy) Anderson; along with four grandchildren, Adam, Matthew, Conner, and Dillon Anderson.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday. Memorial gifts are suggested to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 14, 2019