James Glenn Baughman
1947 - 2020
James Glenn Baughman

Louisville - Dr. James Glenn Baughman died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on August 21, 2020. He was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on June 13, 1947. He graduated from South Side High School in Fort Wayne. After graduating with honors from Emory University, he earned an M.A. from the University of Kentucky. He earned a Ph.D. in British and European History from the University of Kentucky,

Dr. Baughman retired from Jefferson Community & Technical College in 2016 after teaching in the History Department there for 40 years. In 1982 he co-founded the Interdisciplinary Studies Curriculum, a program for honors students, and led the program for 35 years. Several times he offered a months-long series on the history of the Book of Common Prayer at local Episcopal churches.

He was the grandson of the late Gay and Glenn Baughman and of the late Mrs. Charlotte Patterson and of the late James J. Patterson. His parents, Jimmie Sue Patterson Baughman and Keith Porter Baughman predeceased him. He is survived by his husband Lawrence Mattox; son Jesse Alexander Baughman-Marc; son-in-law Jonathan Baughman-Marc; cousins Jeannie Parks, Joanne Reising, and Phil Baughman; and the cherished pets who shared his and Larry's home. He is also survived by long-time and dear friends Dr. Judi Jennings; Dr. Philip Cochran; Bess Cleveland and Sophia Kidd; the Very Reverend Lucinda Laird, Dean of the American Cathedral in Paris; and by his godson William T. Lamp'l.

Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will not be held at this time. Memorials may be made to the rector's discretionary fund of St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Louisville, or the Animal Care Society, Westport Road, Louisville.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
