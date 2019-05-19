Services
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
(502) 366-1481
For more information about
James Seraphine
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY
View Map
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY
View Map
Service
Monday, May 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY
View Map
James Glenn "Jim" Seraphine

James Glenn "Jim" Seraphine Obituary
James Glenn Seraphine "Jim"

Louisville - James Glenn Seraphine " Jim", 74, entered into eternal rest on May 15, 2019. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, servant leader in the community and friend to all. He was a member of Buechel Fern Creek Jaycees and the Kentucky Jaycees. He was a past president of Highview Athletic League and was a member of the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission. Jim also enjoyed the friendship of his second family, the Pinochle club for over 40 years. After retiring from International Harvester with 20 years of service, he was the retired owner of Awards America. He especially loved spending time with his grandkids! Jim was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Carol; parents, Dudley and Ruth Seraphine. Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Jimmy (Nicole), Jeff (Christi), and Jason (Stephanie); grandchildren, Caden, Kylie, Cole, Jeffrey II, Dane, Josi, Shaw, Graham, Piper, Lucas, Jameson, Caroline, "grandson" Andy Mills; siblings, Joan Greenwell, John Seraphine, Janie Seraphine; and a host of other loving family members and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Evergreen Funeral Home on Sunday May 19, 2018 from 2-8pm, Monday from 12-2pm with the Service to follow at 2:00pm in Evergreen Dignity Memorial Chapel. Entombment will be private at Evergreen Cemetery.

In lieu of Flowers, Memorial contributions may be directed to Brave Hearts through the Children's Hospital Foundation. Please visit www.evergreen-louisville.com to share your memories of Jim with the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 19, 2019
