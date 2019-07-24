|
James "Bob" Gorham
Louisville - James "Bob" Gorham, 95, passed away on July 22, 2019.
Bob was a native of Wilmore, KY, and attended Asbury College. He was a graduate of the University of Kentucky School of Journalism, and was sports editor of the school newspaper.
He was also the state sports editor for the Associated Press. In 1966 he became Press Secretary for the PGA. Bob joined Churchill Downs as Public Relations Director in 1965. He was named Vice President and Resident Manager in 1970. He retired in 1978 and was named Executive Director of the JCPenney Golf Classic.
His hobbies were fishing and painting. He was a veteran of WWII.
Bob is survived by his sister, Betty Duncan; two nieces, Lori Kaelin (John) and Becki Mershon (Scott); great-nephews, Shawn and Stuart Kaelin, Matthew, Ryan, and Chris Mershon; cousin, Connie Cox (Lyman) and their daughter Kim.
Gorham was a member of Westport Road Baptist Church.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 25, at Noon with visitation from 9:30 until time of service on Thursday. Burial will take place at the Wilmore Public Cemetery in Wilmore, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 24, 2019