Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
James Graig Glisson

James Graig Glisson Obituary
James Graig Glisson

Bloomfield - James Graig Glisson, 77, of Bloomfield, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Signature Health in Taylorsville from complications from Parkinson's. He was an Air Force veteran, retired from Winston Industries, a member of Bloomfield Christian Church and the Bloomfield Lions Club, was a volunteer at Bloomfield Fire Departments in the 70's, active in the Bloomfield Tobacco Festival, and served on the Bloomfield Town Board.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Glisson and Louise Chapman; step-father, Herbert J. Chapman; and a sister, Rita Glisson.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Miles Glisson of Bloomfield; two sons, Michael J. Glisson (Laura) of Festus, Missouri and Patrick C. Glisson (Amy) of Louisville; and five grandchildren.

His memorial service will be at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Maple Grove Cemetery. Rev. Keith Tilford will be officiating. Visitation will be from 4 till 8 P.M. Wednesday, December 11, 2019 and 9 till 11 A.M. Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to , Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019
