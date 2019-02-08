Services
Chapman Funeral Home
431 W Harrison Ave
Clarksville, IN 47129
(812) 283-7110
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapman Funeral Home
431 W Harrison Ave
Clarksville, IN 47129
Clarksville - James Hamilton "Papa Jim" Bemiss, 74, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Clark Memorial Hospital. Jim was born in Mt. Sterling, KY. He was a retired teacher for the Clarksville Community School Corporation and a horse trainer. Jim was a life long resident of Clarksville, serving the CCSC for 61 years, 12 as a student, 33 as a teacher, and 16 years as a school board member. He was known for his integrity, his sense of humor, and his love of kids and horses.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Amy June Rigsby Bemiss.

Survivors include his wife Mary Ann Walter Bemiss, three daughters, Michelle Allen (Phillip) of Jeffersonville, Julie Gallegos (Roger) of New Albany, and Beth Emonz (Bill) of New Albany, six grandchildren, Noah, Natalie, Sydney, Brayden, Grace, and Rachel, and one great-granddaughter, Evelyn, along with many cousins, friends and extended family.

Cremation was chosen per his request. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Chapman Funeral Home. Memorial visitation will be held from 1:00 to 8:00 PM on Sunday, February 10, 2019, and from 9:00 AM until the time of the service on Monday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 8, 2019
