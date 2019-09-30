Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
1937 - 2019
James H. Brockman Obituary
James H. Brockman

Louisville - James H. Brockman , 81, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019. James was a retired refrigeration repair man for Sears, where he worked for 30 years. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and going to the track. He loved taking trips to Vegas.

He was born on December 23, 1937 in Lebanon , Kentucky to James and Martha (Spaulding ) Brockman . He is preceded in death by his parents and his son, Jeffrey Brockman; brothers: Gilbert, John, Peanut, and Ben Brockman; and sister Susie Wilkerson.

James is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Cathy A. Brockman, Daughter, Jamie (Tom) Bond, Daughter, Jennifer (Scott ) Anderson, Son, John Brockman, Son, Paul Weixler, Grandchild, Kristal (Michael ) Seal, Grandchild, Kelsey Stenger, Grandchild, Jessica Anderosn, Grandchild, Justin Anderson, Grandchild, Jonah Anderson, Brother, Joe (Ina) Brockman, Sister, Joyce (James) Ward, Sister, Lois (James ) Willman, Sister, Jeanie (Bill ) deGraffenreid, Brother, Petie (Tammy ) Brockman, Great-Grandchild, Alexandria Bryant, Grandchild, William Bond, Grandchild, Robert Bond, Great-Grandchild, Tyler Bond; sister-in-law, Ann Brockman; and brother-in-law, Harold Wilkerson. And he beloved dogs, Frankie and Cisco.

Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). His Funeral Service will be at 7:00 pm on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
