|
|
Reverend James H. Dent
Cincinnati, OH - On Monday, January 13, 2020, the Reverend James H. Dent, passed away at the age of 87 in Cincinnati, Ohio. James was born on March 25, 1932, in Dimmitt, Texas. He graduated with Honors in Chemistry from Texas Tech University in 1953 and from the Naval Intelligence School in Washington D.C. in 1954. James served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War from January, 1954, to June, 1957. James then obtained a Master of Divinity degree in June, 1961 from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and was ordained in 1961. He worked for 38 years as a Chaplain for the State of Kentucky in adult correctional facilities and juvenile institutions, including 23 years at LaGrange State Reformatory. He was Chief Chaplain for the State of Kentucky. James is survived by his wife, Anne, his three children, Leslie, Wade and Bob, his sister Mary, six grandchildren and one great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. Services to celebrate James' life will be held on Friday, January 16th at 11:00 a.m. with visitation at 10:00 a.m. at Broadway Baptist Church in Louisville, Kentucky.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020