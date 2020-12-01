1/1
James H. Krauth
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James H. Krauth

Georgetown - James H. Krauth, 73, of Georgetown, Indiana, passed away November 27, 2020 at his home. He was born on December 27, 1946 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late William Henry Krauth and Martha Horsley Krauth. He retired from Qk4 Engineering as a Professional Land Surveyor and was a Veteran of the United States Navy.

James is survived by his wife of 50 years, Gayle Siewert Krauth; two daughters, Alison Krauth and Laura (Brandon) Brummett; four granddaughters, Sarah, Mallory, Brooke and Megan; two siblings, Bob (Sharon) Krauth and Cheryl (Gary) Loeser as well as several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held under the direction of Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road with inurnment in New Albany National Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held in the spring for all family and friends.

Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Adaptive Hospice or The Michael J. Fox Foundation. (www.michaeljfox.org)










To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
8129812410
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 1, 2020
Cheryl and family, so sorry for your loss. May his memory shine on for blessing.
Alan Zukof
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved