Georgetown - James H. Krauth, 73, of Georgetown, Indiana, passed away November 27, 2020 at his home. He was born on December 27, 1946 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late William Henry Krauth and Martha Horsley Krauth. He retired from Qk4 Engineering as a Professional Land Surveyor and was a Veteran of the United States Navy.
James is survived by his wife of 50 years, Gayle Siewert Krauth; two daughters, Alison Krauth and Laura (Brandon) Brummett; four granddaughters, Sarah, Mallory, Brooke and Megan; two siblings, Bob (Sharon) Krauth and Cheryl (Gary) Loeser as well as several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held under the direction of Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road with inurnment in New Albany National Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held in the spring for all family and friends.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Adaptive Hospice or The Michael J. Fox Foundation
. (www.michaeljfox.org
)