|
|
James H. Spencer
Louisville - James Harrison Spencer, 77, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. James was a member of Greater Bethel Temple, and an Air Force Veteran.
He was born on February 21,1942 in Louisville, Kentucky to Isham and Addie (Beeler) Spencer. He is preceded in death by his parents, Sister, Rosie Martin, and brother Daniel Spencer.
James is survived by his Sisters: Mary Owens (Isaac), Daisy Foree, and Ruth Spencer, Brothers: Isham Spencer, Jr. (Wilma), Floyd Spencer (Movinia), and Jacob Spencer (Garnett), and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and a special friend, Fran Neal.
The family requests that contributions in James's memory be made to the building fund of Greater Bethel Temple .
To leave a special message for the family, please visit
www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 11, 2019