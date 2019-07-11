Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Resources
More Obituaries for James Spencer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James H. Spencer


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James H. Spencer Obituary
James H. Spencer

Louisville - James Harrison Spencer, 77, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. James was a member of Greater Bethel Temple, and an Air Force Veteran.

He was born on February 21,1942 in Louisville, Kentucky to Isham and Addie (Beeler) Spencer. He is preceded in death by his parents, Sister, Rosie Martin, and brother Daniel Spencer.

James is survived by his Sisters: Mary Owens (Isaac), Daisy Foree, and Ruth Spencer, Brothers: Isham Spencer, Jr. (Wilma), Floyd Spencer (Movinia), and Jacob Spencer (Garnett), and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and a special friend, Fran Neal.

The family requests that contributions in James's memory be made to the building fund of Greater Bethel Temple .

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now